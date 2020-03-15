Major Irish waste company asks customers to take coronavirus Covid-19 measures

Bord na Móna's Waste Collection business, AES, which is one of the country's biggest waste collectors has appealed to householders to take steps when leaving out their wheelie bins for collection.

The company, which is State-owned, contacted customers on Sunday evening ahead of the new week of business.

"In light of the recent Covid-19 outbreak, we ask that you clean bin handles with disinfectant both before and after collection and place all cleaning material- wipes, cloths and gloves in the general waste bin," it said in a message.



AES has an estimated 100,000 domestic customers and more than 4,000 commercial customers across Ireland. It provide a wide variety of bins to facilitate kerbside collection of separately collected waste streams.