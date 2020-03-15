All pubs in Ireland to close to slow spread of coronavirus Covid-19

All pubs in Ireland are set to close to stem the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris made the announcement on Sunday evening in conjunction with the representative groups of publicans around Ireland.

Minister Harris said the decision was made after advice from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan as it emerged it was not possible for publicans to comply with the advice last week that no more than 100 people should gather indoors.

Publicans believe up to 50,000 people will be out of work they also say that many pubs, especially in rural areas, will never reopen.

Off-licences are not covered.