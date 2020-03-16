Darkness into Light 2020 postponed

All events for suicide prevention charity fundraiser Darkness Into Light 2020 have been postponed.

The dawn walk was to take place on Saturday May 9 in 228 venues worldwide including three in Laois, in Mountmellick, Rathdowney and The Swan.

The Pieta House charity is asking instead for online donations to support their work giving free counselling to those with suicidal thoughts.

"Darkness Into Light has been postponed due to COVID-19. Some things can be rescheduled. But those in suicidal crisis can’t.

Pieta needs your support now, more than ever."

See darknessintolight.ie