Irish Water issues statement on health of drinking water over Covid-19

Irish Water has stated that there is sufficient Chlorination levels in drinking water to inactivate Covid-19.

The organisation has outlined that they are closely following HSE and the World Health Organisation's (WHO) guidelines in order to safely conduct work at the at their water treatment plants. Additionally, the health and well being of their staff is of paramount importance to the organisation.

The recent WHO briefing outlined that there is no evidence to date suggesting that Covid-19 virus has been transmitted via sewerage systems, with or without wastewater treatment. Business Continuity teams in Irish Water will continue to convene regularly and continue to refresh and adapt contingency plans in line with the evolving situation.

Irish Water are in regular contact with Local Authorities and other partners to ensure that:

Staff welfare is protected.

Sufficient chemicals for water and wastewater treatment continue to be available.

Plans for remote working and reduced staffing are in place and tested.

Service is maintained at our customer contact centre.

Appropriate Personal Protection Equipment is available.

That plans are in place to ensure that essential services can be maintained if an area should be restricted or critical staff are unavailable.

Irish Water pleads with the general public to conserve water where possible, both at home and in businesses. This allows the organisation to maintain vital water and wastewater services. In addition, the company prompts people to turn off all non-essential water for the time being, this includes the automatic flushing of urinals and fountains.