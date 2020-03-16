'Vital' seven days to slowing spread of coronavirus Covid-19 says Chief Medical Officer
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer
The next week will be crucial to lowering the infection spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 according to the doctor who is leading the fight against the virus.
The Chief Medical Officer at the Dept of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, has said the next week is vital in order to Flatten the Curve by taking the following steps.
- Reducing social contacts,
- Keeping your distance from others,
- Stop shaking hands or hugging,
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth,
- Wash your hands regularly and practice cough and sneeze hygiene,
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces,
- Check on your vulnerable family members and neighbours,
- Work from home where possible.
The next 7 days are vital. Now is the time to #FlattenTheCurve.— Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) March 16, 2020
Every one of us must play our part;
1. Reduce your social contacts – see only a handful of people in your network
2. Distance yourself 2 metres from people in shops & supermarkets #COVID19 #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/XlhusMYfiP
