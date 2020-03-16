'Vital' seven days to slowing spread of coronavirus Covid-19 says Chief Medical Officer

The next week will be crucial to lowering the infection spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 according to the doctor who is leading the fight against the virus.

The Chief Medical Officer at the Dept of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, has said the next week is vital in order to Flatten the Curve by taking the following steps.

- Reducing social contacts,

- Keeping your distance from others,

- Stop shaking hands or hugging,

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth,

- Wash your hands regularly and practice cough and sneeze hygiene,

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces,

- Check on your vulnerable family members and neighbours,

- Work from home where possible.