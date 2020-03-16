Laois planning office closed to the public with some services suspended

Visiting restrictions have been put in place at Laois County Council's planning office due to the COVID-19 Infection threat.

"In order to protect the members of the public/staff, Laois County Council Planning Department wish to advise that the public counter at Áras An Chontae is closed," the office has announced this Monday March 16.

Pre-planning meetings are "suspended for the foreeable future". All Site Suitability Assessments have been suspended until further notice.

Work will go on behind closed doors for staff.

Anyone making a Planning Application can still do so through the post or by email.

"Laois County Council request that all planning applications being lodged be sent through An Post or placed in the post box at the offices of Laois County Council. An e-mail will be issued to confirm receipt of same".

Planning Applications can as always be viewed through the Laois County Council website www.laois.ie

Submissions to object or comment on planning applications can still be sent.

"If you wish to place a submission or observation to a Planning Application please be advised that your letter outlining your submission /observations should be issued to the following e-mail address planning@laoiscoco.ie. Please ensure you submit a phone number to enable this Department to contact you for payment over the phone by Credit/Debit Card.

Alternatively please lodge a submission through An Post with the fee of €20.00 attached," the office advises.

Request for retrieval of all planning files should be emailed to the Planning Department planning@laoiscoco.ie

All requests will be kept on file and you will be contacted at a later date.

In relation to Unauthorised Development, the public are invited to complete the Unauthorised Development complaint form which is available on www.laois.ie and email the completed form to enforcements@laoiscoco.ie or send by post to Laois County Council Offices.

For information in relation to Building Control, please visit www.localgov.ie

For queries or to make a payment in regard to Development Contributions please contact Laois County Council on 057-8664000