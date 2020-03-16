Gardaí to hire vehicles to help mobility efforts during coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak

Gardaí are hiring 210 additional vehicles to provide additional mobility to guards nationwide to provide increased community support and community engagement across the country.

In a statement announcing the move the Gardaí said they continue to urge families, neighbours and community groups to engage with people in line with ‘social distancing’ guidelines.

Speaking today Deputy Commissioner Twomey stated:

"As a community at this time we need more than ever to support the most vulnerable in our society, particularly our elderly and isolated. An Garda Síochána has always worked closely with our communities and we continue to do so in these extraordinary times”.

"As an organisation, Gardaí across the country are being asked to actively identify those persons most at need, particularly those with a limited local family or social support.

"These ‘contingency’ vehicles will be used to maintain personal interactions and where needed to assist and support people, which may include collecting medical prescriptions, attending hospital appointments and other supports they may need. They are not ‘primary response vehicles," he said.

The Gardaí said they will also use these opportunities to link identified people into local, national and state services where appropriate.

Any person with these concerns for themselves or for a neighbour should contact their local Garda station, Contact details, including email contact, for all Garda stations can be found on the Garda website or in any phonebook.