Coronavirus Covid-19 confirmed cases reaches 54 - 1,000 expected by end of week

Health authorities have confirmed that 54 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here

The Department of Health update brings the total number of cases to 223.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said up to 1,000 people would have contracted the disease in Ireland by the end of this week. He said this would have involved an estimated 40,000 contacts.

He said he did not expect growth to have slowed by March 29.

He said projection models do not allow predictions about the number of cases that are not confirmed.

He said a detailed surveillance report that would include a county by county basis would be published on a weekly basis. This will also break down cases by age, sex and hospitalisation status.

Dr Holohan said it is too early to say if school closures and other measures were having an impact.

A large shipment of tests are due on Thursday as testing ramps up and lab capacity expands to seven hospital labs around Ireland.

So far 19 centres have been set up with 34 due to be set up by the end of the week. Dr Colm Henry say there has been a huge increase in demands for tests and he was not in a position to state how long it will take to carry out a text.

Dr Holohan said they did not want to see financial impediments to people getting access to services. While family doctors have performed 'heroically', he said the charging of fees by GPs would be one such impediment.