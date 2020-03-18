Glastonbury cancelled as Covid-19 ravages Britain

This years Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2020 would of marked the 50th year of the renowned festival, which thousands of dedicated Irish festival goers attend every year.

In a statement released this morning, the festival has been cancelled due to new guidelines released by the British Government.

Despite the festival not taking place until June 2020, the uncertainty around the coming months was too much for the organisers, and the 200,000 attendees.

All 135,000 people who have paid a deposit on their Glastonbury ticket will be offered the chance to roll their deposit over to Glastonbury 2021 as organisers are aware of the difficulty of procuring a ticket.