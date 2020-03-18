74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland brings total to 366

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as at midday 18 March.

The cases are made up of 29 females and 45 males bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 366.



The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the newest patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

To date 2 deaths have been associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has made available an analysis cases notified up until midnight Monday, 16 March, 2020.

· Of the 271 cases notified during this period, 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.

· To date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.

· Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 – 44 years.

· One in five cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork (48) and Limerick (14).



Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role. We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control. Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”

This evening in his media broadcast, Dr Holohan said there has been "an extraordinary level of compliance" by the public, due to their "high level of understanding".

"It is too early to see the impact. People being diagnosed today were exposed before these restrictions, so we will see in the coming weeks the effect," he said.