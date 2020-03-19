First coronavirus Covid-19 death confirmed in Northern Ireland

A third person has died on the island of Ireland after being infected with the coronavirus Covid-19

The patient, who tested positive for Covid-19, has sadly died in a hospital in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health in the north has said the patient was elderly, had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

Health Minister Robin Swann commented.

“I want to express my deep sadness at this death and send my condolences to the patient’s family and friends. It is, of course, essential that we respect their privacy at this sad time. I would once again appeal to everyone to play their part in fighting the spread of this virus.”

Two patients, who also had underlying medical conditions, have died in the Republic.

A total of 366 people have been infected in the 26 counties to date while there have been 68 confirmed cases in the six counties.