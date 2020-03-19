Irish whiskey makers to help tackle hand sanitiser coronavirus Covid-19 shortages

The makers of Jameson and other Irish whiskey Irish Distillers are to play their part in the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak by making hand sanitisers.

Pharmacies and supermarkets across Ireland rapidly sold out of anti-bacterial hand gel and sanitising wipes in the early days of Covid-19.

Distillers such as Jameson and Midleton Whiskey, who are apart of the drinks conglomerate, Pernod Ricard are going to supply free hand gel to health services in partnership with Mervue Laboratories, a Cork-based firm.

According to RTE, Rosemary Garth of Irish Distillers, the alcohol company has been liaising with the HSE at the beginning of the week and the plan to get this large scale production of sanitiser in place has been put in practice already.

Hospitals, pharmacies and public businesses will be able to supply customers with hand sanitiser and be able to practice safe consumption in the coming weeks.