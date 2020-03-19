Laois council suspends car parking charges in big towns due to coronavirus

Laois County Council is suspending parking bye-laws and charges in the county's three big towns due to the coronavirus.

The local authority confirmed the news in a statement issued on Thursday, February 19.

"Laois County Council is temporarily suspending the enforcement of parking bye-laws in the period Friday 20th March, 2020 to Friday 17th April, 2020 inclusive.

"In effect, this provides that, in the period specified, there will be no monetary charges applicable to car parking in car parking areas operated by Laois County Council in Portlaoise, Portarlington and Mountmellick.

"This decision is taken to support social distancing, reduce cash/coin transactions, recognises reduced demand for medium/long term car parking and is geared to assist in the local, collective response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

"This temporary suspension relates to paid parking only and does not relate to other parking offences such as unauthorised parking, on footpaths, in loading bays or in disabled parking bays, parking on double yellow lines etc. Enforcement of such offences will continue, as required, further to the provisions of Road Traffic Regulations," concluded the statement.