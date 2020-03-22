Laois has six cases of Covid-19 as fourth person dies and 121 new cases confirmed

Laois has six cases of Covid-19 as the number of cases has increased by 121 today (Sunday) and another death has been recorded. 

The fatality was a male in the east of the country, who had an underlying health condition. That brings to four the number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The 121 new cases, as of midday today, brings to 906 the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The median age of those infected is 44, while 35 infection clusters have been identified. 

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 20 March (712 cases), reveals;

·         Of the 712 cases notified, 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases

·         The median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

·         211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised

·         Of those hospitalised, 17 cases have been admitted to ICU

·         159 cases (22%) are associated with healthcare workers

·         Dublin has the highest number of cases at 402, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 101 cases (14%)

·         There is now at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every county in Ireland

 Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 44%, close contact accounts for 23% and travel abroad accounts for 33%. 

 Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said;

 “I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today.

 “Cases confirmed today were most likely exposed to Covid-19 prior to the introduction of the public health measures implemented on Friday, 13 March.

 “It is vital that everyone complies with the public health advice on hand and cough hygiene, working from home where possible and practising social distancing of 2 metres.

 “Public health doctors carrying out contact tracing are advising that confirmed cases are now reporting fewer contacts, which is an encouraging sign that people are following the public health guidance.

 “I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone adhering to public health advice. You are actively helping flatten the curve and limit the spread of Covid-19.

 “Anyone waiting to be tested should act as though their test is positive and should self-isolate now, while they await testing and results.”

Case analysis as at midnight Friday, 20 March - Source: HSPC

Total number of cases 712

Total number hospitalised 211 30%
Total number admitted to ICU 17 8%
Total number of deaths 4

Case fatality rate 0.6%

Total number of healthcare workers 159

Number clusters notified 35

Median age 44

Gender       Number       % of Total
Female        311                 44%
Male            393                 55%
Unknown       8                     1%
Total            712

Age Group  Number           % of Total
< 1               3                      1%
1 - 4             2                       0%
5 - 14          12                      2%
15 - 24         63                    11%
25 - 34        127                    22%
35 - 44        149                    26%
45 - 54         132                   23%
55 - 64         101                   17%
65+              122                   21%
Unknown          1                     0%
Total             712

Transmission Classification

Community transmission 44%

Close contact with confirmed case 23%

Travel abroad                           33%

Healthcare workers

Travel related            42            26%
No foreign travel      106            67%
Under investigation     11           7%
Total                       159

Hospitalised by Age Group

< 5         2             1%
5 - 14     2             1%
15 - 24   13           6%
25 - 34    27          13%
35 - 44    22           10%
45 - 54    40           19%
55 - 64    34           16%
65+        71           34%

Total  211

County  Cases   % of the total

Carlow   <=5          0%     

Cavan    <=5          1%
Clare        7             1%
Cork       101          14%
Donegal  <=5          1%
Dublin      402         56%
Galway    25               4%
Kerry       9              1%
Kildare      20           3%
Kilkenny    11           2%
Laois          6           1%
Letrim     <=5         0%
Limerick     15         2%
Longford   <=5        0%
Louth         11        2%
Mayo       <=5        0%
Meath       11 