Laois has six cases of Covid-19 as fourth person dies and 121 new cases confirmed

Laois has six cases of Covid-19 as the number of cases has increased by 121 today (Sunday) and another death has been recorded.

The fatality was a male in the east of the country, who had an underlying health condition. That brings to four the number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The 121 new cases, as of midday today, brings to 906 the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The median age of those infected is 44, while 35 infection clusters have been identified.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 20 March (712 cases), reveals;

· Of the 712 cases notified, 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases

· The median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

· 211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 17 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 159 cases (22%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 402, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 101 cases (14%)

· There is now at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every county in Ireland

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 44%, close contact accounts for 23% and travel abroad accounts for 33%.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said;

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today.

“Cases confirmed today were most likely exposed to Covid-19 prior to the introduction of the public health measures implemented on Friday, 13 March.

“It is vital that everyone complies with the public health advice on hand and cough hygiene, working from home where possible and practising social distancing of 2 metres.

“Public health doctors carrying out contact tracing are advising that confirmed cases are now reporting fewer contacts, which is an encouraging sign that people are following the public health guidance.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone adhering to public health advice. You are actively helping flatten the curve and limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Anyone waiting to be tested should act as though their test is positive and should self-isolate now, while they await testing and results.”

County breakdown and other DETAILS BELOW PICTURE

Case analysis as at midnight Friday, 20 March - Source: HSPC

Total number of cases 712

Total number hospitalised 211 30%

Total number admitted to ICU 17 8%

Total number of deaths 4

Case fatality rate 0.6%

Total number of healthcare workers 159

Number clusters notified 35

Median age 44

Gender Number % of Total

Female 311 44%

Male 393 55%

Unknown 8 1%

Total 712

Age Group Number % of Total

< 1 3 1%

1 - 4 2 0%

5 - 14 12 2%

15 - 24 63 11%

25 - 34 127 22%

35 - 44 149 26%

45 - 54 132 23%

55 - 64 101 17%

65+ 122 21%

Unknown 1 0%

Total 712

Transmission Classification

Community transmission 44%

Close contact with confirmed case 23%

Travel abroad 33%

Healthcare workers

Travel related 42 26%

No foreign travel 106 67%

Under investigation 11 7%

Total 159

Hospitalised by Age Group

< 5 2 1%

5 - 14 2 1%

15 - 24 13 6%

25 - 34 27 13%

35 - 44 22 10%

45 - 54 40 19%

55 - 64 34 16%

65+ 71 34%

Total 211

County Cases % of the total

Carlow <=5 0%

Cavan <=5 1%

Clare 7 1%

Cork 101 14%

Donegal <=5 1%

Dublin 402 56%

Galway 25 4%

Kerry 9 1%

Kildare 20 3%

Kilkenny 11 2%

Laois 6 1%

Letrim <=5 0%

Limerick 15 2%

Longford <=5 0%

Louth 11 2%

Mayo <=5 0%

Meath 11