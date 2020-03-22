Gardaí highlight incident involving youths not following coronavirus Covid-19 isolation and distancing advice

Gardaí have drawn the public's attention to an incident they have had to attend which highlights the need for young people to be aware of the need to engage in coronavirus Covid-19 social distancing.

On the day when health authorities confirmed the fourth death in Ireland from the virus, the Gardaí have tweeted details of a call out which involved five youths one of whom was suffering an asthma attack. They say one of the group was supposed to have been in self-isolation ahead of being tested.

Health authorities say young people are the most likely vectors of the virus.