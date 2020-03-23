Covid-19 coronavirus doctor wants stricter social distancing measures

A doctor who specialises in infectious diseases like Covid-19 wants stricter social distancing measures to stem the spread of coronavirus social distancing to

Dr Eoghan de Barra, Consultant in Infectious Diseases at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital, said he does not see people not complying with Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

Speaking on RTÉs Today with Seán O'Rourke, Dr de Barra called for things to be enhanced beyond what they're at at the moment.

"The virus doesn't move, people do. the majority of people are going to be well, but the portion that is not is going to overwhelm the system," he said

"When we're planning for the surge, we are going to have to make difficult decisions about prioritising patients, and who gets a high level of care and who doesn't.

"It's not easy to stay in on a sunny Sunday but staying in might reduce the number of difficult decisions we have to make in the weeks ahead," he said.

He said people who are awaiting test results or who have tested positive for Covid-19 must practice strict isolation.

He said "stricter interventions " must be made sooner.

"It is the bluntest instrument we have. If people aren't willing to comply then the State already has the tools to enforce this," he said.

Several parts of the country were inundated with visitors and day-trippers last weekend.