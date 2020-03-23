Glanbia shuts garden centres and switches to 'call and collect' for farmers

Glanbia Ireland’s network of Agribusiness branches are switching to a ‘call and collect’ system to protect vital services for the farming community and loyal customers.

As part of the national effort to contain Coronavirus (Covid-19), from 9am on Monday, March 23 until further notice, customers will be asked to place their orders from branches in advance by phone.

“This decision is a preventative step to help safeguard our dedicated staff, vital services and to continue providing essential products to our customers. We are asking our farmer community and loyal customers to work with us as we implement this new operating model,” said Glanbia Ireland’s Chief Agribusiness Growth Officer, Sean Molloy.

This call and collect measure applies to orders that would normally have been made in person by customers calling to Glanbia branches.

However, customers should please use their usual ordering channels, including:

· Placing orders through our business managers over the phone and the Customer Services Centre (CSC) service via 1890 321 321.

· Ordering products online via www.glanbiaconnect.com

If you need assistance in setting up your Glanbia Connect account to facilitate online ordering, please call 1890 100 017. Their full range of farm-related products is available through this service.

At branches, Glanbia say their team will work hard to ensure that customers will continue to get the same high levels of service. However, they will ask for your patience as it will require orders to be made in advance over the phone and picked up from the branch at an allotted time.

How the system will operate:

· Please phone your branch in advance (See contact list below).

· Payment will be taken on account or by credit card processed over the phone.

· Customers will be given an allotted timeslot for their collection.

· Store staff will bring the goods to the car / trailer or a dedicated point in the store yard.

· Please roll down window, confirm identity and order number.

· Customers should remain in their vehicle until staff have left the pick-up point area.

In addition, Glanbia has temporarily suspended garden centre services across our 14 CountryLife locations.

"It is vitally important that our customers adhere to our procedures to allow us continue to provide essential products with the utmost safety to all. Glanbia Ireland appreciates your continued patience and would like to thank you for working with our teams during this challenging period," they said.