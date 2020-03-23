Supermacs makes Coronavirus Covid-19 operations announcement

Supermacs is set to close it doors to the public due the Coronavirus.

The company has made the move due to the "every changing challenges" presented by the coronavirus.

All outlets will fully close from Thursday, March 27 at 7pm to allow emergency services make alternative arrangements.

All seating areas in the lobbies will close on Tuesday night March 23.

The firm thanked staff, customers and the emergency services.

McDonalds announced on Sunday that it would shut all outlets in the UK and Ireland.