RTÉ confirms Laois presenter Claire Byrne has coronavirus Covid-19
Claire Byrne
RTÉ has confirmed that Laois native and Claire Byrne has been diagnosed with Covid-19.
In an email today, Monday, the Mountrath native said: "I am well now and through the peak of the condition and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me to express support and in particular, those in RTÉ who spent their weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of my diagnosis."
Ms Byrne co-presented her last show while in isolation at home on Monday, March 16. She confirmed during that show that she was awaiting the results of a test.
Her previous show in-studio was presented on Monday, March 9 when the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was a guest.
Covid-19 has an incubation period of up to 14 days.
During the show, she interviewed Ireland's first resident who was confirmed as having Covid-19.
"I didn't have any severe symptoms, I actually feel great, I had a fever for a couple of days" - Coronavirus patient— Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) March 9, 2020
For the first time in Ireland a Covid-19 patient speaks out on #CBLive about his experience. pic.twitter.com/TiGMQmzIEo
Dr Carmen Regan also spoke out about the need for more action from the Government.
"We will be Italy if we do what the government is doing which is nothing."— Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) March 9, 2020
Dr Carmen Regan, Maternal Medicine Specialist discusses the #Coronavirus on #CBLive pic.twitter.com/IYSX6RFGbX
Staff were informed by management on Saturday that a case had been confirmed at the station.
"I’m in self-isolation so instead of joining you from the @RTENews studios, I am with you from a link in my shed" - Claire Byrne— Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) March 16, 2020
Claire has had the symptoms of a cold & based on the new advice from the HSE is self isolating. @SarahAMcInerney is in studio w the latest #CBLive pic.twitter.com/T7p7riD6sD
