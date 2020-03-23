RTÉ confirms Laois presenter Claire Byrne has coronavirus Covid-19

RTÉ has confirmed that Laois native and Claire Byrne has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

In an email today, Monday, the Mountrath native said: "I am well now and through the peak of the condition and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch with me to express support and in particular, those in RTÉ who spent their weekend dealing with issues that arose as a result of my diagnosis."

Ms Byrne co-presented her last show while in isolation at home on Monday, March 16. She confirmed during that show that she was awaiting the results of a test.

Her previous show in-studio was presented on Monday, March 9 when the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was a guest.

Covid-19 has an incubation period of up to 14 days.

During the show, she interviewed Ireland's first resident who was confirmed as having Covid-19.

"I didn't have any severe symptoms, I actually feel great, I had a fever for a couple of days" - Coronavirus patient



For the first time in Ireland a Covid-19 patient speaks out on #CBLive about his experience. pic.twitter.com/TiGMQmzIEo — Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) March 9, 2020

Dr Carmen Regan also spoke out about the need for more action from the Government.

"We will be Italy if we do what the government is doing which is nothing."



Dr Carmen Regan, Maternal Medicine Specialist discusses the #Coronavirus on #CBLive pic.twitter.com/IYSX6RFGbX — Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) March 9, 2020

Staff were informed by management on Saturday that a case had been confirmed at the station.