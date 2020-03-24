Government set to announce more Covid-19 Coronavirus restrictions

Significant new Covid-19 restrictions are expected to be announced by the Government today with a large range of businesses closed.

Restaurants, cafés, hairdressers and a range of other service sectors regarded as non-essential are set to be shutdown.

RTÉ is also reporting restrictions will also be introduced for outside gatherings.

Also on the cards is priority coronavirus testing for health staff, including GPs. General health testing will be increased for those with symptoms. Further measures are expected in the weeks ahead.

Ministers met this morning to consider updated recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Decisions are also due to be made today on the extension of further measures which include the closure of schools, crèches, universities and pubs.