School closures to be extended due to coronavirus outbreak

Minister for Education Joe McHugh has confirmed that schools will not be reopening in the short term.

Speaking on GalwayBay FM he said that schools will not be opening immediately after 29 March. He added that there should be confirmation by Thursday, March 25 of the extension of the school closures.

As for the Leaving Cert and State exams, he said the Department of Education really wants to make them happen this year and his department was working towards this.