Mountmellick Covid-19 volunteers announce new changes and new hub

A group of volunteers in Mountmellick who are supporting local vulnerable people during Covid-19 have opened a food distribution hub in a shop unit in town that is by appointment only.

The 'Covid-19 Mountmellick community response group is distributing food and cleaning public railings and has opened a new 'all response hub'.

It is led by Jason McInerney who has given an update this Tuesday March 24.

"Due to strict regulations the following protocol will now be put into place going forward under the guidance of the HSE. We have set up an all new response hub located across from Bargain Central beside Darren's Barbers on Lord Edward street. This unit will be our community food bank and response hub during the current national emergency," Jason said.

He expects the group to continue operating for several months, to "protect our most vulnerable".

"Huge thanks to one and all for your support without you this would not be possible," he said.

They aim to continue to offer food and fuel to the elderly and vulnerable by leaving packages at front doors, taking precautions to avoid exposing anyone to Covid-19.

"We can only drop off only I have asked all team members not to enter homes, we need to ensure social distancing guidelines at all times," he states.

They will operate two outreach services on a Monday and Friday at the response hub on Lord Edward Street, but visits are by appointment only.

The group is offering to distribute the following:

Food supplies

Fuel supplies

Children's educational items

Pet supplies

Baby supplies

Hygiene supplies

Medical advice (on site specialist)

Welfare forms

Printing

Shopping delivery

Prescription collection

Medical deliveries

Guidance and support

"Our volunteer support workers will do all the can to help and assist in any way we can just ask," Jason said.

He states that Gardaí have been directed to keep a registrar of people who are vulnerable, and the group will work with them to reach those people.

"We now have extra allocated gardai to assist the community in the months ahead," he noted.

They are also spraying disinfectant on public railings and frequently touched surfaces in the evenings in Mountmellick town.

The group is asking locals to follow guidance from the HSE, adhere to physical distance guidelines, avoid unnecessary social gatherings and stay home.

"This deadly silent killer has taken lives around the world and will continue doing so unless we do all in our power to stop it now. The ones who need our most protection we must act now to protect them," he said.

The group thanks all health service staff, emergency services, retail and supply staff and all essential service staff "for your loyalty, bravery, courage, determination, pride, dignity... please know your service to your people is greatly appreciated and we thank each and everyone of you".

"We would like to say a huge thank you to you too all our amazing community for your support and enabling us to be there for our people ," Jason said on behalf of the group.

Call him on 085 213 5119