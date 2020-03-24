Laois County Council's Chief Executive reassures public about services during coronavirus Covid-19

Laois County Council's Chief Executive has assured the public that priority services will continue to be delivered during the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr John Mulholland also thanked the public for bearing with the council during this time of uncertainty.

"I want to assure members of the public that Laois County Council continues to provide priority services and will continue to do so.

"While access to County Hall and other service areas remains on an appointment basis, for very clear public health reasons, it should be noted that all enquiries and requests for assistance can be made over the phone or by email and we will attend to such requests as quickly as possible.

"Priority services in the context of the health pandemic include water supply, fire and rescue services, emergency repairs to housing, road safety and housing/infrastructure construction.

"In this latter regard, it is important that construction activities, where it is safe from a public health viewpoint to do so, will continue in order to ensure progress and employment in those and other associated sectors.

"Members of the public should frequently reference our web pages and social media for updates on rent supplement, HAP (Housing Assistance Payment), commercial rates matters and so forth.

"I thank the public for bearing with us in this time of such uncertainty. Laois County Council appeals to the greater public to adhere strictly to the advice and direction of the public health authorities," he said.