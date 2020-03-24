LOETB offer free 5-day online healthcare training course to assist HSE recruitment drive

The Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) is providing an intensive online course in QQI Level 5 Infection Prevention and Control to enable people to assist the HSE during the current Covid-19 crisis.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak, the HSE has made an urgent request for people in Ireland to register to be on call to help care for the people affected by the virus during this emergency.

The LOETB, in consultation with Portlaoise and Tullamore Hospitals, proposes to respond to this urgent need, particularly in the Midlands region, by providing online training in Infection Prevention and Control to current QQI Level 5 (minimum) major award holders, and learners that are currently on QQI Level 5 Healthcare Support/Health Service Skills/Nursing Studies programmes.

The proposed programme will be delivered online, with a minimum duration of five days of course delivery. Learners will have access to online lectures, notes and workshops, which can be accessed on a flexible basis, and will be supported on an ongoing basis by experienced, qualified tutors. Assessment will take place during and on completion of the course content.

For full application details and entry requirements, visit: loetb.ie/covid19