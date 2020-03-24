Coronavirus Covid-19 drive-thru testing centre to be set up at Laois GAA HQ

The HSE and Laois GAA have teamed up to deliver a drive-thru testing centre at MW Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

The sampling service is being provided on an appointment-only basis and only those who are displaying symptoms and have been referred (to the drive-through or clinic) by their GP will be seen.

Pat Bennett, Chief Officer, HSE Midlands, Louth and Meath.

“We would like to acknowledge the tremendous support that we have got from our local communities as we implement the government action plan in response to Covid19. We can’t stop the virus, but together, we can reduce the impact it has on ourselves, our families, communities, our health service and our day-to-day lives.

"Our goal is to slow the spread of coronavirus. If we can slow it down, we give ourselves, and our most vulnerable people, more options and more time for care and recovery. Our collective efforts are critical, we need to do this together, as one community. We will be asking everyone to play their part, to help each other.”

Peter O’Neill is Chairman Laois GAA.

“Laois GAA welcome the opportunity to do our part in this crisis and assist in any way we can to help the community. We are conscious that many clubs within the county are presently helping the vulnerable in their own areas and thank everyone for this.

"We encourage everyone to follow HSE advice at all times and working together in our communities we will show the Gaelic spirit and overcome this challenge. For this reason both MW Hire O’Moore Park and LOETB Centre of Excellence are now closed to the public.”

The Laois centre is in addition to clinics in Mullingar, Athlone, Longford and the new Tullamore drive-thru which is due to open.

The HSE says that in the new drive–thru centres at no stage will visitors to the centres leave their car. Once checked in at the entrance, visitors will be provided with a face mask, tissues and disposable bag and directed to a test bay attended by healthcare workers wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

The HSE says that at this point, visitors will be asked to blow their nose and dispose of the tissue in the bag provided. A throat and nose swab will then be taken and the visitor will leave the facility and return to self-isolation.

The HSE has appealed for the privacy of those staffing and visiting the centres to be respected.

The location for the centre can be found via Google Maps link as follows https://goo.gl/maps/ 8nrENvZAFmYbTi1TA

The traffic intake for testing will be through MW Hire O'Moore Park main gates on Father Brown Avenue.

Further information on Testing for Covid-19 at https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/coronavirus/ testing.html#home

The HSE urges people to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and do it often to stem the spread. It urges people to cover their mouths and noses with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, then bin the used tissue. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands. People are also asked to stop hugging and shaking hands, and as we all know now, the big nights out and the big nights in are cancelled for now – work at home if you can.

Stay at home if you have symptoms and get the advice you need on HSE.ie.