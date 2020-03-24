Laois County Council announces closure of more parks

Following the Government's increased restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, Laois County Council has made an announcement on its parks.

The announcment was made this evening Tuesday March 24.

They are closing outdoor gyms, playgrounds, multi-use pitches and the skatepark in Portlaoise.

"Laois County Council Playgrounds, outdoor gyms, multi – use games areas and skatepark will close from tomorrow, 25th March until further notice. This is in line with Government requirements to take appropriate action to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"These closures will reduce non-essential contacts and support social distancing measures. These measures are being implemented to protect all members of our society.. Many thanks in advance for your co-operation".