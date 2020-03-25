New Department of Health online dashboard gives updated information on the coronavirus Covid-19

Leinster Express Reporter

The Department of Health has today launched a new COVID-19 Information Dashboard providing up to date case information.

The online site gives updated information about the incidence of the disease in Ireland and around the world. 

The site breaks the information down by county, transmission type, age, gender, hospitalisation.

Log on to gov.ie/covid19dashboard

