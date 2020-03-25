Laois Civic Defence volunteers transporting Covid-19 test samples

Laois Civil Defence volunteers have taken on the important task of delivering Covid-19 test samples to Dublin every evening.

The 43 members of the support organisation are now all trained in Covid-19 procedures.

Laois Civil Defence Officer is Liam Preston.

"We are helping out the HSE by taking samples from the test centre in Emo, and probably now also the new centre in O'Moore Park, up to UCD every night to their laboratory," he confirmed to the Leinster Express.

Because of physical distancing guidelines, it is a solo trip for one of the members in the jeep every night to the National Virus Reference Laboratory in University College Dublin. Their journeys began on Tuesday March 10.

They are on standby for whatever is requested of them by the Principal Response Agencies, being Laois County Council, the Gardaí and the HSE, working under the guidance of the council's CEO John Mulholland.

"We are there in the eventuality if something happens, we like anyone else don't know day to day what this will bring. But it is fantastic to see not only our volunteers, but every agency and order and retired medical and army staff all coming together to try and get rid of this thing. Even GAA Clubs are looking after the elderly," Liam said.

He praised the public for their cooperation.

"Most people are now adhering to the physicial distancing, as are the remaining businesses still open. If we all do that we will see the end of this," the Laois Officer said.