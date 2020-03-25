Sinn Féin calls on Government to back local media through Covid-19 coronavirus crisis

Sinn Féin has called on the government to step up supports for local print and broadcast media.

The party's spokesperson on Communications, Climate Action and the Environment David Cullinane TD was responding to the layoffs of journalists, photographers and advertising staff due to a collapse in revenue.

“Over the last week, I have engaged directly with Minister Richard Bruton on the need for supports for local print and broadcast media. Local newspapers and radio stations are reeling from a collapse in revenue.

“I have put forward solutions to Minister Bruton aimed at providing financial support to local print and broadcasting media, including an immediate release of €5 million in funding under the Sound and Vision scheme and for government Departments to take out advertisements in local publications. This will provide much-needed revenue while also aiding in disseminating important Covid-19 related information.

“I will continue to engage with the Minister in the time ahead. Local print and broadcasting media provide an extremely important service and it is vital that information is disseminated through trusted sources and that these companies are properly supported,” he said.