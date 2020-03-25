Gardaí maximise response to Covid-19 coronavirus in Laois, Offaly & Kildare

Gardaí are putting in place a number of measures to maximize its operational availability and to support other vital public services during the current Covid-19 crisis across Laois Offaly and Kildare.

The gardaí issued a statement on how it has amended its operations to respond to the coroanavirus. They say a contingency roster came into effect from Monday, March 16 and frontline Gardaí have already begun to work twelve-hour shifts.

All Public Offices of Garda stations remain open. However, if you need to contact the Gardaí, they urge that you consider using the telephone or email. Contact details for all Garda stations and key offices are available on www.garda.ie

Gardaí say you can report the theft of property (in certain circumstances) up to a value of €1,000 online. If you need to renew a passport or Passport Card, this service may be available using the Online Passport Renewal Service.

They advise that you remember your Eircode is an invaluable tool for all emergency services to be able to find your home or business. Gardaí say this is especially useful if you are living in a rural area. They also advise the public to write it down and leave at phone or on fridge.

Use the Eircode Finder. https://finder.eircode.ie

In respect of Laois Offaly and Kildare, Gardaí say Community Support Initiatives are ongoing as is the liaison with voluntary groups within all of the counties.

Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan oversees policing in the three counties. He acknowledged all community and voluntary groups who have made contact with them offering their support and assistance

"We will continue to work and support these groups and the communities in getting through this crisis. We urge people to respect the warnings and advice offered in respect of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I also urge those who require Garda assistance to continue to make contact with An Garda Síochána. All members of An Garda Síochána currently available are dedicated to the task of keeping the community safe and offering support to the community at this most difficult time.

"If members of the public require Garda community support, which no other available persons such as neighbours or relatives can provide, they should call their local Garda Station.

"Social Distancing is the demand being placed on people today. We ask all people of our community to respond to this call and to ensure that young people and children are also engaging with this request. Now more so than ever we need to be good neighbours and look out for each other. In terms of Garda responses to criminal matters An Garda Síochána will continue to respond to criminal incidents," concluded the Superintendent.