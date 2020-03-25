New criteria for being sent for a coronavirus Covid-19 test by a GP
The HSE has narrowed the criteria a GP will send someone for a coronavirus Covid-19 test.
Milder symptoms are no longer sufficient because the HSE now wants to focus on at risk groups.
However, health authorities remain adamant that people should automatically self-isolate for 14 days if the develop a cough and other respiratory illness symtoms.
They also advise family members to restrict their movements during the self-isolation period.
See below the new guide issued to GPs.
