Hope for student nurse pay as Government discussions underway

Student nurses in Ireland are being forced to work without pay at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic as part of their work placement training.

However Government discussions are now underway to pay them.

An update was given in a live online Government briefing this morning Thursday March 26.

"We also had concerns in relation to the pay for student nurses, and the National Director of HR and senior Department of Health officials are actively engaged in agreeing a solution for the payment of student nurses and I will update you on that when we have it," the official announced.