Laois Offaly Fianna Fáil TD urges Government support for 'vital' local media through coronavirus crisis

Sean Fleming TD has called on the Government to introduce financial supports for those in the independent media during the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Laois Offaly Fianna Fáil TD believes it is vital that local media is protected through the crisis.

"Hundreds of thousands of people in every county get their news from their local media on a daily basis by listening to their local radio or reading their local newspapers or the online version of newspapers.

"The country faces a difficult time. The role of local independent media outlets in their public service broadcasting responsibilities is high. The Government have acknowledged the role the local media play in informing the public. We need substance to this praise and see financial supports delivered to ensure local media sources around the country continue long after this pandemic has passed.

"The Minister is already reviewing the radio sector to see what supports can be given to them. This needs to be extended to all local newspapers and local on-line media in view of the dramatic fall-off in advertising during this crisis.

"Local newspapers and broadcasters are well placed to provide relevant and informed information in their local communities. It is essential that this vital public service be maintained and supported at this time," said Deputy Fleming.