Laois Gardaí checking on elderly and vulnerable during Covid-19

Extra Gardaí are out and about in the Laois Offaly District checking up on the elderly and vulnerable and ensuring social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Mountmellick where the station has been boosted from four to 13 Gardaí, Garda Danny Maloney was pictured by them this week on his first day on the job with Garda Donal Bigley calling to people at home and checking on their well-being, from a safe distance from their front door.

"This is the one time we won't get in bother for having our hands in our pockets and social distancing," the Garda Facebook page commented.

They also showed Garda Paddy Madden visiting a home and making a delivery "having collected important items to ensure the person wellbeing".

They also posted a photo of new recruit Garda Craig Shortt on his first day on beat patrol in Cloncollig Retail Park, Tullamore engaging with public while social distancing.

They are also busy patrolling roads and scenic walking areas like Emo Court and Derryounce Lakes, see below.

"Laois Roads Policing are out and about enforcing and ensuring road safety. They are also about our rural areas keeping our Communities safe and denying criminals access to the roads network. Here we have Garda Rigney out and about Clonaslee today. Vehicles seized," the Laois Gardaí reported this week.

John Scanlon is the Chief Superintendent of the district.

"We have new cars and new recruits. We will do whatever we can to reassure and protect people at this time," he said.

The elderly and vulnerable are asked to get in contact with their local Garda station or Community Garda if in need of assistance.