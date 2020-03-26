Laois Offaly TD calls for farmers to be supported through coronavirus Covid-19

The Minister for Agriculture must introduce emergency measures to support farmers and the agrifood sector through the coronavirus crisis, according to Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Sean Fleming.

He said problems have worsened due to recent closures.

"This has become more acute since all the marts have been closed. Farming and the agrifood sector depend on exports and a loss of exports could have a longterm impact on Irish farming," he said.

He called on the Government and the EU Commission to approve measurers to protect farmers in the agrifood sector as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He called for the necessary flexibility is provided to marts to put in place alternative trading arrangements for livestock during the crisis period.

Deputy Fleming proposed an immediate delivery of an emergency crisis fund for farmers, especially those in the vulnerable beef and sheep sectors, to compensate for market losses via CAP market disturbance aid.

The Laois Offaly TD also wants EU market supports such as intervention and aid for private storage in order to provide price supports for farm sectors impacted e.g. meat and dairy.

He said the need for any non-essential inspection requirements should be suspended and there should be no delay in payment dates.