Litter on Laois streets of discarded Covid-19 masks and gloves

Used disposable gloves and masks are being thrown on paths outside Laois shops.

The social media community page in Portarlington called Love Port today posted images of gloves and a mask thrown on the street in the town.

"Message in from a follower: out for a walk this morning and sickened by the amount of used gloves and even face masks thrown on our streets! Litter is always a problem but this is disgusting and dangerous! Can people using masks and gloves please be mindful of others and dispose of these properly," the page reported.

The images have drawn online criticism from the public.

Aidan Madden is a health worker.

"Mad considering as a health worker doing 12 shifts we ran out of mask and gloves yet people think oh its ok some other person will pick them they have nothing else to do about time people respect the work of others port is s beautiful town respect the virus is still can be caught from used gloves etc a person might know their a carrier yet people expect others to pick them seriously respect goes along way".

One shopper reports having to remove them from trolleys.

"People are leaving them in shopping trolleys too...I had to remove used items from several trolleys today!!!! Pick up after yourselves people!!!! So thoughtless of others!" Jeanette Jen Barber commented.

Others have been discarded on the ground in Portlaoise and Mountmellick (images below).

Laois County Council's environment section remains open to take complaints on littering.

Call their hotline on 1800-32-32-30 or the office on 057-8674316