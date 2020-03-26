Student nurses to be paid to help save lives during the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak

Student nurses are set to be paid €28,000 for working to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.

The figure emerged after the Minister for Health Simon Harris has announced that students will be paid during the management of the crisis.

The student nurses and midwives will be offered a contract as a Healthcare Assistant and would be allowed to complete their placement and continue to complete the course.

"This is an offer and not an obligation. But I know so many of our student nurses want to play their role as we navigate our way through these difficult times.

"Our healthcare professionals have shown immense leadership and I will do everything I can to support them."

Student nurses are being asked to apply online through HSE.ie/oncall