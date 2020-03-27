Laois GAA club assembles Response Team to offer support to wider community during Covid-19 crisis

One Laois GAA club is leading the way when it comes to responding to the anxiety and fear caused by the arrival of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) in Ireland.

Borris-in-Ossory/Kilcotton GAA club has posted up a special message for people of the surrounding area outlining their willingness to help.

The post reads:

"The current situation with the COVID 19 Virus is a worrying time for everyone and with this comes a lot of stress, uncertainty and anxiety. It is one of those times when it is important that we all pull together and do what we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the community. It is important to have supports in place to help everyone where possible.

With this in mind Borris in Ossory Kilcotton GAA club has assembled a Response Team to assist anyone in the community who needs assistance with shopping for groceries or fuel and collection of prescriptions, or just a chat on the phone.

A list of volunteers has been compiled to cover all areas in the parish and they are all committed to assisting anyone who needs help, particularly the elderly, those living alone and the more vulnerable members of the community.



LIST OF VOLUNTEERS

The following is a list of the volunteers in each area and their phone number.

BORRIS IN OSSORY VILLAGE

Brian Kealy 086 3547516

Ian Hanrahan 086 1301796

Ronan Kelly 087 3375525

T. J. Keenan 087 6549889



BALLAGHMORE

Donna Duffield 085 8486375



DERRIN

Eoin Phelan 0866012371

Owen Drennan 087 9813560



GREENROADS

Jimmy Daly 0879693855

Alan Drennan 087 6897765

Jackie Quinlan 087 1391136



KNOCKAROO

John Kealy 087 6800860

Aaron Dunphy 087 1749304



KILLASMEESTIA

Trevor Moore 0878 7562890

Eoghan Whelan 087 7386272



KILCOKE/BALLYBROPHY

Jim Fitzpatrick 087 9578202

Sue Hickey 087 6028024

Mary Ellen Ryan 087 1246925



SKEIRKE/GARRON

Michael Breen 085 2035489

Neil Foyle 085 1970618

Diarmuid Quinlan 087 1307980

If you know of anyone who would like to avail of this service, please pass on their contact details to any of the volunteers. Anyone else who would like to offer their services as a volunteer please contact one of the numbers above. All HSE Guidelines and Safety measures will be adhered to, particularly in relation to social distancing, hand hygiene etc."

Communities and GAA clubs across Ireland have not only been stepping up to the plate for their friends and family, but to the wider community as well. Borris-in-Ossory/Kilcotton have also posted a series of challenges, activities and videos to their social media streams that are well worth a look - keep up to date via Facebook or Twitter.

Well done to all involved.