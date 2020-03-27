More changes to train and bus services for Covid-19 announced

Revised timetables are to be introduced for trains and buses in Ireland from next week.

The Irish Government announced the changes in its daily online Covid-19 update given this morning Friday March 27.

Senior official Elizabeth Canavan confirmed the changes to schedules.

"There will be a revised timetable for Iarnród Éireann on March 30. And on Wednesday April 1 for Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann," she said.

She said that services will run at 80% capacity.

"While passenger numbers are down, some services continue to have numbers that could lead to social distancing requirements. Extra services will be provided where there is greater demand to address physical distancing," she said.

Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann have also now confirmed the changes.

See Iarnród Éireann website for the changes here.

See Bus Eireann website here.