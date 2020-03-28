List of essential retail outlets and services that can open during coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown
A list of essential shops, health outlets and businesses which can open during the coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown has been published by the Department of Health.
Essential retail outlets are:
Retail and wholesale sale of food, beverages and newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores
Retail sale of household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses
Pharmacies/chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical or dispensing services
Retail sale of selling medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores
Fuel stations and heating fuel providers
Retail sale of essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including animal feed and medicines, animal food, pet food and animal supplies including bedding
Laundries and drycleaners
Banks, post offices and credit unions
Retail sale of safety supply stores (work clothes, Personal Protective Equipment, for example)
Physical distancing measures that must be adhered to are:
Ensure adequate distancing between customers and shop assistants in line with public health guidelines
Only let people into the store in small groups and ensure spaces are not crowded.
Manage queue control inside and outside the door to maintain necessary physical distance.
All essential retail outlets are encouraged to provide online services where that is possible and appropriate to minimise footfall.
Emergency/Call-out only
It is recognised that there may be emergency needs arising in a number of areas, the following retailers who can offer an emergency call-out or delivery service can continue to operate on that basis only:
Opticians/optometrists
Retailers involved in the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycle repair and related facilities (tyre sales and repairs for example)
Hardware stores, builder’s merchants and stores that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment, supplies and tools essential for gardening/farming/agriculture
Retail sale of office products and services for individuals working from home and for businesses
Retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.
