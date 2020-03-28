Irish Prison Service APPEAL to retired prison officers to help during coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) has called out to retired prison officers in Laois and other parts of the country to come forward to support the operation of jails around Ireland during the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the IPS said Covid-19 will have a significant impact on Irish society and everyone is taking action to reduce the effect it has on families and communities

"In preparation for the potential impact, we are asking retired prison staff from all grades to register their interest in temporarily returning to work to support the operation of prisons as we move through this crisis. Therefore having information on those of you who wish to make themselves available to support our efforts to maintain prison operations would be extremely helpful, as we plan for the worst and hope for the best.

"Retirees who express their interest will be contacted if their skill set, availability and geographic preference match with the emerging needs of the prison service. This means we are responding to needs as, where and when they arise. We cannot predict where the need will arise. As you can appreciate this is a busy and challenging time for the Prison Service so we ask for your continued patience and understanding in this regard.

"We cannot tell you at the moment about the exact hours that will become available as that depends on the needs of the particular prison service. If a role comes up for you, the hours of work will be outlined at that time," it said.

Any retired prison grade staff, recruited for the purpose of the current Covid-19 crisis, will be placed on the first point of the relevant salary scale. Waiver of pension abatement will also be applicable.

The prisons listed are: Castlerea, Cork, Limerick, Dublin (CCJ), West Dublin, Mountjoy, Midlands Portlaoise.

If you would like to be considered for a position on a temporary basis, you should complete the attached application form and return to ipsrecruitment@irishprisons.ie

Click here for the information booklet for recruitment of retired prison grades.