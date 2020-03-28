Taoiseach clarifies 2km lockdown measure to stem coronavirus new stockpiling spree

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged people not to start stockpiling food again on the first day of new coronavirus lockdown.

The Taoiseach tweeted on Saturday morning to reassure people about the extent of the new measures when it comes to shopping for food and essentials. He said the 2km limit movement limit only applies to exercise.

No need to do all shopping or stockpile this morning. Food stores and takeaways staying open in the emergency. The 2km is about exercising locally. You can go beyond the 2km to buy food and medicines. The supplies are good. We all have a part to play in rising to this challenge March 28, 2020

The new restrictions are aimed at locking down the spread of the coronavirus do not stop people from shopping for food, medicines, fuel and other essentials.

People are urged not to go out but they can shop for food and household goods or collect a meal. They can also attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products.

Shops that sell food, beverages and newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores can open as can retail outlets that sell consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses.

Pharmacies/chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical or dispensing services can also open.

Full list of shops that can open and services that can operate is available here.