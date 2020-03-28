Update on wheelie bin collections during coronavirus lockdown
Rubbish will continue to be collected during the coronavirus lockdown.
Bord na Mona owned AES has updated its customers and renewed a hygiene appeal.
"We have been designated an essential service and are fully operational.
"Please remember to disinfect your bin handles before and after collections and ensure bins are placed out the night before collection as collection times are earlier than usual," it said.
