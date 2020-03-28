Laois council closes two public parks as part of coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown

Laois County Council has announced the closure of two public parks in Portlaoise due to the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19.

The local authority confirmed the measure on Saturday, March 28.

"Please be advised that following the most recent announcement by Government in relation to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Pairc and Phobail and Triogue Linear Park Portlaoise will be closed to be public with effect from this evening, Saturday, March 28 until further notice," she said.

The public is allowed to get exercise during the lockdown but only within 2Kms of home.