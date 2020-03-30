SafeRsex Campaign launched to encourage physical distancing during Covid-19

Free condoms will be posted to people in Ireland to help them take extra precautions during Covid-19.

A Cork based sexual health centre says there is a phenonemon called #covidsex and in response they are urging people to avoid physical contact with anyone outside their home.

The Sexual Health Centre has launched the SafeRsex campaign to highlight the importance of taking additional precautionary measures regarding sexual activity during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Located on Peter’s Street in Cork, the organisation stated that “While intimacy is as important now as ever, it is vital that people take extra precautions regarding any physical contact with others, including sex."

Dr. Martin Davoren, the Executive Director of the Sexual Health Centre stated that “this campaign is a direct response to queries that our centre has received in relation to online hook-ups, condom provision, and what is now being called ‘#covidsex’. We are conscious that for many people, this is a time of loneliness and disconnection, however we must all be particularly careful during the COVID-19 pandemic."

“The SafeRsex campaign details the impact of COVID-19 on issues related to sexual relationships such as condom access, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Pre Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and masturbation" continued Davoren.

Most notably, people should avoid physical contact with people outside of their own household during this time. The Sexual Health Centre is offering people a free condom postal service in order to maintain the current stay at home government launched initiative.