'Amazing' community response in Laois to support people during Covid-19 emergency

Many community groups in Laois have stepped up to the mark to help the local response to the Covid-19 emergency, according to the Laois Public Participation Network (PPN).

So much so, that the PPN now has set up an online tool to help people get in touch to the nearest organisation to them which is providing help.

"There has been an absolutely amazing community response amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with community groups all across Laois offering to help and support the more vulnerable members of our society during this difficult time," said the Laois PPN.

Community Groups are offering services such as collecting groceries, prescriptions and running general errands.

Laois PPN have created an interactive map of community groups that are offering supports during COVID-19 to the elderly and vulnerable in the county and uploaded it to the Laois PPN website.

You can view it here by clicking on https://www.laoisppn.ie/

If you click on a pin on the map it provides you with the following:

· Community Group Name

· Summary of Services offered during COVID-19

· Contact Details

"We have included a link below the map for any community groups that wish to be added to the map – they simply click on the link and complete the form. We will update the live map with Community Groups as they come on board," say the PPN.

Laois PPN is linked in with the Government Departments, Laois County Council, the HSE, An Garda Siochana and Laois Partnership to offer supports under the Covid-19 Community Response Forum.

Laois PPN says it will provide regular updates to all PPN members to help them support their communities during this difficult time.

There are over 550 Community Groups currently registered with Laois PPN. If your community group is not already registered and you wish to register Laois PPN says you can do so at www.laoisppn.ie

"We wish to thank all Community Groups in the county who are offering supports to the elderly and vulnerable in their communities during Covid-19," said the group.