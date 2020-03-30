BREAKING Ryan Tubridy tests positive for the coronavirus Covid-19

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19.

RTÉ confirmed that the radio and TV presenter has the virus. The station said Ryan is doing well at home and hopes to be back at work soon.

"Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.

"While I've been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place. I look forward to being back to work really soon," he said.

Oliver Callan will continue to host The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1. Plans for this Friday's Late Late Show will be issued in the coming days.

Oliver Callan has filled for Ryan for the past week while Miriam O'Callaghan presented the most recent edition of the Late Late. It said at the time that he had been suffering from a persistent cough which is a symptom of the illness.

Ryan went through a dummy testing process for Covid-19 when he last presented the show.

His fellow RTÉ presenter and Laois native Claire Byrne also tested positive but has also since recovered.