Latest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Laois and neighbouring counties

The latest Covid-19 figures for Ireland show no change for the in the number of people diagnosed with the virus.

There are 14 cases as of Saturday, March 28. The figures were published on March 30.

Laois has one of the lowest figures compared to neighbouring counties.

Offaly has over twice as many cases, at 34. Tipperary has 62 cases. Kilkenny has 36 cases and Kildare has 64. Carlow has the smallest number in the region, with less than five cases.

The total figure for Ireland now stands at 2,910 cases. Dublin accounts for nearly half of them, at 1,393 cases.