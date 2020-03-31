How Covid-19 is impacting Leaving Cert students

I honestly don’t know how to feel. These are worrying times. This has never happened before, and nobody knows how to react. Many people across the world are experiencing anxiety about the threat of coronavirus.

For students, it’s unclear what will happen with our Leaving Cert or with our future.

There is currently a proposal going around to cancel the exams and to give predicted grades, and many people are for and against it. No matter what happens, there will be students that will be disappointed. If all exams were to be cancelled, will I be able to get a place in college next year?

Will we all have to repeat the year? Right now, exam stress is being made even worse with the huge worry of COVID-19 adding to it and the fear of the unknown of what will happen next. Whatever the outcome, it's going to be unfair. If predicted grades happen, there will be a teacher's bias. If the exams go ahead, there are students who haven't finished their courses going up against students who finished their courses months ago.

And if they postpone the exams until August, we will all be out of school for almost six months and who can expect students to stay extremely focused for six months without a school environment and expect them to finish their courses by themselves.

They have announced that all orals have been cancelled and they will give all students 100%. This comes as a great relief to students, who just wanted to feel as if we were being heard and seen. The Leaving Cert is only a small problem compared to the ones many people are facing amidst this pandemic. It feels, sometimes, as though us students are the only ones seeing the triviality of the exams within this situation.

But my big question is: Many adults are told that they need to continue as normal, but in such an abnormal situation, how can we expect us Leaving Cert students to continue as if it’s business as usual?

There are many thousands of students sitting their exams this year, including those that are repeating, and we need to consider everyone. Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said that he plans for the exams to go ahead but personally, I don’t see how that is possible. Since we can no longer expect to return to school after March 29, we can no longer expect to fairly sit our exams in June.

I am trying my best to stay focused and not to let all this affect me but it’s honestly impossible to ignore this. I can’t act normal and study for exams that I don’t believe are going ahead. It’s unfair in my opinion. The department of education are saying they want these exams to go ahead to relieve the stress for students but in my opinion, it’s adding more stress.

A new plan is needed and in truth, we aren’t left with many options. The recent announcement by the Government means that everyone is getting 100% in their orals and music practicals. But these are only a small number of our subjects and some students don’t even study them. And this announcement begs the question; what will it mean for the written papers?

The Leaving Certificate is one of the most stressful times in an Irish person’s life and this pandemic is adding to the stress and student’s mental health is being affected. We need people to understand the stress that this is adding to an already suffocating year.

This is a terrifying time for everyone. This pandemic makes us so very afraid. We see on the news how serious it is and yet we are still expected to put our heads down and continue studying for an exam that we can’t even see taking place.

I personally don’t think we should be sent back to school until all cases of the virus are gone and I don’t see that happening till around July or August. We cannot sit the exams in June, and we cannot defer. Deferring brings up many problems for not only the college system but also school years below us. More importantly, it would lead to an immense increase of mental health issues that is already starting to happen.

Regardless of what option is chosen, students need to be informed soon. This is a scary and uncertain time. We really need the government to give us some finality so that everyone can shift our focus to an exact date or an exact strategy to deal with these exams.

Don’t leave us sixth years with their heads buried in books and uncertainty, studying for exams that are clouded in doubt. Let us be with our families at this time and to follow social distancing without any stress of the unknown of the Leaving Cert.