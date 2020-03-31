Laois people 'out for a drive' during Covid-19 lockdown told to return home by Gardaí

The Covid-19 lockdown resulted in motorists 'out for a drive' in Laois being told to return home by Gardaí.

A checkpoint operated by Gardaí in Portlaoise was held on Sunday night March 29, for Covid-19 checks and crime prevention, to ensure that people are complying with the Government's directions.

The Laois Offaly Garda Siochána district has highlighted the stringent measures that are now in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"A number of people stopped who were simply "out for a drive" directed to go home." they reported.

Here is a list of the Lockdown dos and don'ts.